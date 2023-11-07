What would a Patriots reset look like?
Mike Reiss joins "Zolak & Bertrand" to discuss whether the next Patriots GM is a bigger decision for the Kraft's than the coach.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.
"I know it's a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said.
Tom Haberstroh from Meadowlark Media joins Dan Devine to talk about his favorite NBA announcers, James Harden’s debut with the Clippers and a whole bunch of early season stats.
We have a how-to guide for people looking to play Fantasy Hockey for the first time.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.
Bryant was recently reinstated from an indefinite NFL suspension.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.
Not only is the mistreatment and abuse of soccer referees dehumanizing, it's contributing to a much deeper problem.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
"We think that's the best opportunity for our football team right now," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Ready to make a deal? Here are some players to deal away and acquire for your fantasy basketball squad.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
Counsell agreed to a reported five-year, $40 million contract to manage the Cubs.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 10 of the fantasy football season!
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite and early-Sunday morning start time.
The tight end position has long been something of a wasteland in fantasy — yet, eight of them are popping up on Yahoo's top-500 public teams. Scott Pianowski investigates.
The wide receiver shared his post-McDaniels outlook while he was out watching college basketball.