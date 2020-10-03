How Patriots' rescheduled game vs. Chiefs affects NFL Week 4 schedule

How Pats-Chiefs postponement affects NFL Week 4 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Week 4 NFL schedule has been thrown another curveball.

Following the news that the New England Patriots' Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, originally scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET, will move into the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot.

Here's a look at the full Week 4 schedule, which takes into account the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 game being rescheduled to Oct. 25:

Week 4 Schedule Change: The @Colts at @ChicagoBears game will move from 1:00 PM ET to 4:25 PM ET on CBS: pic.twitter.com/uBKjVtdWw6 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) October 3, 2020

At least one member of both the Patriots and the Chiefs has tested positive for COVID-19, which led to their game being postponed. Reports suggest that New England quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu have tested positive.

The Titans have had up to 16 members of their organization receive positive COVID-19 tests since their Week 3 game against the Vikings.

Patriots-Chiefs was scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday as a marquee matchup between Newton and Patrick Mahomes, who has guided Kansas City to a 3-0 start.

Now, it's possible they could play on Monday night alongside the Packers-Falcons matchup or have Tuesday night to themselves. New England hosts the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. the following week, so the team wouldn't have to travel on a short week if it's able to play Monday or Tuesday.