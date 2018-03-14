Patriots reportedly in talks with Adrian Clayborn

DJ Bean
NBC Sports Boston
<p>The 29-year-old defensive end had 9.5 sacks last season.&#160;</p>

Patriots reportedly in talks with Adrian Clayborn

The 29-year-old defensive end had 9.5 sacks last season. 

According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, the Patriots are among the teams interested in signing free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn

The 20th pick of the 2011 draft, the now 29-year-old played four seasons for the Bucs before spending the last three seasons with the Falcons. His 9.5 sacks were a career high; prior to that he had not yet repeated his mark of 7.5 from his rookie year. 

Clayborn has seen two of his seven NFL seasons significantly shortened by injury; he was limited to just three games in 2012 by a knee injury and played in only one game in 2014.

What to Read Next