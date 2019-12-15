Patriots reportedly suspend videographer who recorded Bengals sideline

We’re still waiting for the NFL to hand down punishment (if there’s any) for SpyGate 2.0, but the videographer who kicked it all off reportedly didn’t have to wait.

According to the Boston Globe, the New England Patriots have suspended the videographer who filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Week 14. The Globe reported that his name is Dave Mondillo, and he’s a longtime employee in the sports and entertainment division of the Kraft Group, part of Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s vast business empire.

Mondillo and a crew of contractors were at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland last week, ostensibly recording footage of a Patriots advance scout for a team video feature called “Do Your Job.” A Bengals employee spotted them shooting the sideline from the press box, which is prohibited, and got security involved.

That resulted in an interview with security, and during that interview a member of the crew repeatedly said that the footage could be erased and they could all just forget this happened. Fox Sports obtained both the footage shot and the audio of the interview between the Bengals and the video crew, which they broadcast on Sunday.

FOX Sports has released footage of what the Patriots were filming on the Bengals sideline.



The footage doesn’t look like much, but why were they shooting it to begin with? At this point no one knows, but regardless of the reason it’s bad news for the Patriots. There’s no timeline for when punishment may be handed down, but it could potentially include thousands of dollars in fines and the loss of a number of draft picks.

