Patriots reportedly showing ‘serious’ interest in Juju Smith-Schuster

There’s an arms race happening in the AFC East, and the New England Patriots are looking to get in on the action by upgrading their receiving corps. Former Pro Bowl receiver Juju Smith-Schuster could be a part of those plans.

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, Smith-Schuster is drawing “serious” interest from the Patriots.

It makes senses considering he’s one of the best available free agent receivers on the market, and he’s coming off a strong 2022 season with a Kansas City Chiefs team that just won the Super Bowl.

Smith-Schuster had a stellar bounce-back year with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. He finished the season with 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns. At Super Bowl LVII, he racked up seven receptions for 53 yards.

The Patriots might need more than a move like this to really light a fire in the offense. Smith-Schuster is a solid player that would work best as a complementary piece on offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers already tried making him the featured attraction after moving on from Antonio Brown, and that run didn’t go very well.

