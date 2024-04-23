Patriots have reportedly received ‘laughable’ offers for No. 3 pick

The New England Patriots have indeed received trade offers for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but up to this point, the offers the team has received have been “laughable,” per a report from MassLive’s Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian.

There has been plenty of speculation on who New England will pick with the selection. Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels appear to be the frontrunners for the pick, with New England needing a quarterback. Multiple teams have floated trade offers, but so far, the Patriots have yet to budge.

Daniels and Guregian’s report noted that the offers so far are “not close to getting the Patriots to move down” and that the organization will only wait for “serious” offers, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Jason Ounpraseuth.

This is certainly a promising piece of news, if you’re on the side of them making a pick at No. 3. They do not necessarily have to use the pick to draft a quarterback, either, as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. should also be available at No. 3.

Time will tell what the Patriots do, but it’s looking more and more like their draft position is solidified.

