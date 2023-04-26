Patriots reportedly have ‘real interest’ in this QB ahead of NFL draft

The New England Patriots reportedly have “real interest” in Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, according to NFL insider Mike Giardi.

Levis played well for the Wildcats last season. He recorded 2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The buzz surrounding Levis and the Patriots has continued to grow, and New England recently visited with him last week in one of their final draft visits.gir

This is a top-heavy quarterback class, as Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C. J. Stroud headline the group of quarterbacks. New England could potentially want to see how Levis matches up in comparison to Mac Jones. It would certainly create an interesting storyline with the buzz surrounding Jones growing louder this offseason.

that dovetails with something I was told by a couple scouts that were around the Kentucky program this year. It's not that he's an unlikable kid, but players didn't gravitate to him either. Can that leadership quality/it factor be learned? The physical talents are undeniable. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 25, 2023

Whether or not there is any credence to these rumors remains to be seen. However, it does make for some early drama heading into the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire