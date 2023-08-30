Patriots reportedly have plan after shocking release of backup QBs

The New England Patriots waived both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham on Tuesday. However, they are hoping to get both quarterbacks on the practice squad, per a report from MassLive’s Karen Guregian.

The release of both quarterbacks was an initial surprise. Zappe was a key figure for New England last season, taking over when Mac Jones suffered an injury and going 2-0 as a starter. The Western Kentucky product struggled in the preseason, going 30-of-51 under center and throwing for 253 yards and an interception.

Cunningham went 3-of-6 passing for 19 yards as a quarterback. He also caught a pass while serving in a wide receiver role. His incredible athleticism and versatility alone makes a strong case for New England to bring him back.

Per source, I can confirm the Patriots have waived Malik Cunningham. They're hoping to get both Zappe and Cunningham on the practice squad. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 29, 2023

With Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the roster currently, the Patriots clearly aren’t finished moving players around. That still doesn’t guarantee they’ll be able to get Zappe and Cunningham back.

Both players are subject to waivers, and another team could claim them. So the Patriots are definitely rolling the dice with this surprising decision.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire