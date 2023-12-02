Patriots reportedly pick starting QB for Sunday’s game vs Chargers

Move over, Mac Jones. There’s a new starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported the Patriots are starting second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe for the first time this season in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Backup Malik Cunningham is expected to be elevated from the practice squad and work into the mix as well in package plays. Meanwhile, Jones isn’t expected to take snaps at all, unless an injury forces him onto the field.

It’s a major shake-up for the Patriots, but it’s also one that was believed to be coming after Jones was benched in back-to-back games.

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe will indeed start Sunday against the Chargers, per sources. There’s also a package of plays for QB/WR Malik Cunningham. Mac Jones is unlikely to play, unless circumstances change during the game. https://t.co/BbTo4T67eN — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 1, 2023

It has been a rough season for the former Alabama standout, who hasn’t played with anywhere near the same level of confidence he showed in his rookie season.

Keep in mind, Zappe starting this week doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be the starter moving forward. Granted, he’ll have an opportunity to earn more future starts if he plays well. But the starting quarterback situation in New England could turn into a weekly decision by coach Bill Belichick moving forward.

