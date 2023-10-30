Patriots reportedly lose receiver Kendrick Bourne to torn ACL

Kendrick Bourne reportedly tore his ACL in Week 8. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly tore his ACL during the team's Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Bourne will reportedly miss the rest of the 2023 season as he recovers from the injury.

Tests this morning revealed that Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne tore his right ACL, per a source. The expectation is a 6-to-8 month recovery. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 30, 2023

Bourne was one of the few bright spots on a Patriots team that has struggled in 2023. In eight games, Bourne hauled in 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Bourne sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the team's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 8. Prior to the injury, Bourne caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The injury will keep Bourne sidelined multiple months. It's possible he is able to return by the start of the 2024 NFL regular season, though that depends on how well his body recovers from the injury.

Bourne is in the final year of his three-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 NFL season.