Patriots reportedly have new job title for de facto GM role

The New England Patriots have reportedly registered a job title to the NFL for their de facto general manager role in the front office.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the official title of the role previously held by former coach Bill Belichick will be executive vice president of player personnel.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf was appointed the job in an interim role after the team parted ways with Belichick. He made the final decisions in free agency and the 2024 NFL draft after collaborating with others in the building, including coach Jerod Mayo.

So far, the team has reportedly interviewed former Carolina Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman and Philadelphia Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt.

The Patriots completed interviews with ex-Carolina cap chief Samir Suleiman and Eagles exec Brandon Hunt today. Also, they did register the job title with the league office (Eliot Wolf remains a strong candidate). That title: Executive Vice President of Player Personnel. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 8, 2024

Wolf is expected to be a strong candidate to retain the role, which has led to multiple candidates declining the Patriots’ request for interviews.

The general consensus appears to be people mostly satisfied with the job Wolf has done so far in the offseason. Unless some candidate blows him out of the water, it’s hard to justify ousting him this soon.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire