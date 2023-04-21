Patriots reportedly hosted rising WR prospect on pre-draft visit

The New England Patriots clearly have their eye on more than just the high-end prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. Granted, they could be in play for one of those prospects with the No. 14 overall pick, but there might also be value picks later in the draft.

That’s where Gardner-Webb wideout T.J. Luther could come into play.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson confirmed Luther was on a pre-draft visit with the Patriots through a league source. This could be a year where we see New England double dip at receiver considering their past struggles in drafting talent at the position.

Luther, who racked up 63 receptions for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns, could be a solid Day 3 option for the team. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at Charlotte Football’s pro day. So he clearly has the sort of outside speed the Patriots desperately need to open things up more offensively.

At the very least, he’s another viable option for a team eager to put an end to past draft blunders at the receiver position.

