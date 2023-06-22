Patriots reportedly had three injury waivers in James Robinson’s contract

James Robinson being released might have come as a shock to New England Patriots fans, but it likely didn’t surprise coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization.

The veteran running back, who was believed to be the No. 2 option behind Rhamondre Stevenson, reportedly had three injury waivers in his two-year deal with the Patriots. Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the waivers were on each of Robinson’s knees and his left Achilles.

Breer wrote:

Robinson’s Patriots deal included three injury waivers, one for each of his knees and another for his left Achilles. Clearly, New England was concerned before bringing him in, and that he’s already gone shows concern was warranted.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yet, even after that incredible 2020 season, the Jaguars still opted to use a first-round draft pick on Clemson running back Travis Etienne at the 2021 NFL draft.

So the Jaguars clearly weren’t all in on Robinson. Things never worked out in his short run with the New York Jets, either.

The only hope left is that he can heal up and catch on elsewhere to continue his NFL journey, which ended before it even started in New England.

