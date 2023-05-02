Patriots reportedly had big influence on Lions’ draft selection

Bill Belichick’s influence might have been felt even during NFL draft weekend.

There’s a report circulating that the New England Patriots might have had something to do with the Detroit Lions taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. They reportedly had gotten word that the Patriots liked Gibbs as well, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Per Breer, Detroit was ready to take Gibbs with the No. 6 overall draft pick, if the trade with the Arizona Cardinals did not go through. But even when a trade became a reality, the Lions still made sure to stay ahead of the Patriots and New York Jets to give themselves the best chance at getting their guy.

Breer wrote:

The Cardinals gave [Brad] Holmes the shot to pick up a high second, slide back six spots and, fingers crossed, still land Gibbs, by staying in front of two teams the Lions heard liked him, in the Patriots (at 14) and the Jets (at 15).

Gibbs was a key part of Alabama’s rushing attack last season. He carried the ball 151 times for 926 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had a little bit of a role in the passing game, catching seven passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

One has to wonder what would’ve happened if Gibbs had been available for New England’s taking. Nevertheless, the Patriots may have gotten a gem of a first-round pick in their own right, as they selected Christian Gonzalez 17th overall.

