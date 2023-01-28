Patriots reportedly flying former team captain in for OL coach interview

The New England Patriots are reportedly expanding their offensive line coaching search to another former franchise player.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are flying Buffalo Bills assistant Ryan Wendell out to Las Vegas to the site of the 2023 Shrine Bowl to interview for the job.

Wendell won Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots, and he was also a former team captain back in 2015. As is the case with nearly every coaching hire in New England, there’s some deep connected root that goes back to coach Bill Belichick.

Wendell fits the mold, and he’ll be given an opportunity to land the job.

The Patriots are flying Bills assistant Ryan Wendell to Vegas (the coaches are at the Shrine Game) to interview for their OL coach job, per sources. Wendell played in New England from 2008-15. Wendell was a reserve OL during new Pats OC Bill O'Brien's first stint in Foxboro. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2023

The Patriots are also expected to be interviewing Oregon assistant head coach Adrian Klemm, a former three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, for the job in Las Vegas as well, per Breer.

It remains to be seen if Wendell being rostered during Patriots’ newly-hired offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien’s stint with the team could factor into the decision.

