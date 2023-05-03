Patriots reportedly finalizing joint practices with NFC opponent

The New England Patriots are reportedly finalizing plans to travel to Wisconsin for joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, per The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Matt Schneidman.

New England will be practicing with the Packers in the first meeting between the two teams since last October. The Packers defeated the Patriots by a 27-24 margin in overtime. The game marked the first extended action for quarterback Bailey Zappe, as he filled in for the injured Mac Jones.

The Patriots are going to do two sets of joint practices, both on the road. Mike Reiss reported a couple weeks ago that the organization was in discussions with the Tennessee Titans to host a round of joint practices as well.

New England is always looking for a chance to size themselves up against the competition, and there’s no better way of doing so than going head-to-head with opposing teams on the practice field.

