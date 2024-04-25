Patriots reportedly engaged in ‘active’ extension talks with DT Christian Barmore

The New England Patriots have had ‘active and motivated’ discussions with defensive tackle Christian Barmore regarding a contract extension, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Barmore has been a key factor for the Patriots’ defensive line since he was drafted by the team in 2021. He is coming off a career-year that saw him record 64 combined tackles and 8.5 sacks. The Alabama product has logged 133 combined tackles and 12.5 sacks over the course of three seasons.

Coach Jerod Mayo indicated in March that New England was in talks with Barmore.

Re-signing the standout defensive lineman would give New England stability along the defensive front for years to come. This latest report regarding an extension seems promising, to say the least.

New England has made it a mission to lock up hometown talent this offseason, and they have a chance to continue that trend with Barmore.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire