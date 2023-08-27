Patriots reportedly cutting CB Quandre Mosely

The New England Patriots are starting their roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man deadline. Per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, second-year cornerback Quandre Mosely is one of the early players to bite the dust in New England.

The Patriots signed Mosely in late December last year, before agreeing on a reserve/future contract in January.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the former University of Kentucky defensive back. He has yet to take an on-field snap, despite spending the 2022 season on four different practice squads.

The Patriots are pretty locked in at cornerback with rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. They also added Isaiah Bolden and Ameer Speed in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Patriots are cutting CB Quandre Mosely, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 27, 2023

The writing was already on the wall for Mosely, who will either find another opportunity elsewhere or return to New England’s practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire