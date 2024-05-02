Patriots reportedly bringing in competition for struggling K Chad Ryland

The New England Patriots didn’t draft a kicker, but they’re reportedly making sure to sign one for competition with Chad Ryland ahead of the 2024 season.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team agreed on a deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Joey Slye on Thursday. Slye is a veteran special-teamer with previous stints with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team, prior to joining the Jaguars.

Ryland, who will be entering his second NFL season, will be looking to bounce back from a rocky rookie campaign, where he went 16-of-25 kicking for a 64 percent field goal percentage.

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick reached for Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and so far, the former Maryland kicker hasn’t lived up to the hype. Perhaps the regime change and the arrival of Slye will light a fire under him.

The Patriots and veteran kicker Joey Slye are in agreement on a deal, per sources. Slye was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. Competition for Chad Ryland. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 2, 2024

Slye has appeared in 78 games with an 82.3 percent career field goal kicking percentage and 88.5 percent at extra points. He was ultimately released by Jacksonville on April 30 after just signing in March. The writing was on the wall after the Jaguars spent a sixth-round pick to draft rookie kicker Cam Little.

Slye will now have an opportunity to prove himself in New England in an open competition with Ryland.

