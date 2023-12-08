Patriots reportedly beat out five teams to claim ex-Eagles LB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have claimed former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss off waivers, Field Yates of ESPN reported Thursday

The Eagles released Elliss to make room for three-time Pro-Bowl free agent Shaquille Leonard.

Elliss, 24, has played a role in a crowded Philadelphia defense for the past three seasons. The undrafted linebacker only played one game in his rookie season where he logged three tackles. In his second year, the former Idaho Vandal found himself more involved, recording 11 tackles in six games.

This season, Elliss played all 12 games for the Eagles prior to being released, securing 21 tackles. He received his first career start in the Eagles' 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, where he logged four solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and a tackle for a loss.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker was highly sought after in waivers, with five other teams -- the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins -- putting in claims, per Yates. The Patriots had the advantage in the waiver wire battle due to their 2-10 record, with waiver claims being processed in order of reverse record.

The reported claim will be deferred until Friday with the Patriots playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. With injuries plaguing the linebacker position in New England, Elliss could find his way on the field as soon as next Sunday's home game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.