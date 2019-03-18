Patriots reportedly among teams interested in WR Jordy Nelson originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots are trying to make some changes to their receiving corps this offseason. With Cordarrelle Patterson now on the Chicago Bears and Chris Hogan lingering on the free agent market, the team is a bit thin at the position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sure, they signed Maurice Harris and Bruce Ellington. They also were able to bring back Phillip Dorsett. But, the team is likely still looking to invest in solid offensive weaponry to put around Tom Brady.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots have interest in a recently released veteran receiver, Jordy Nelson.

Former Packers' WR Jordy Nelson is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Tuesday, per source. They were interested in Nelson last year; GM John Schneider loves Nelson.



Other interested teams at this point include: Patriots, Titans, Chiefs, Raiders.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2019

The Patriots' interest makes sense, as Nelson is a proven, productive receiver at the NFL level. NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry identified him as one of the receivers the Patriots could target in the second wave of free agency.

Nelson, 33, played last season with the Oakland Raiders. He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns and served as the team's de facto No. 1 receiver when Amari Cooper was traded. Before that, he spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers where he had a strong rapport with Aaron Rodgers.

Story continues

Perhaps Nelson will be able to build a similar rapport if he's paired with Tom Brady. But first, the Patriots will have to win the competition to earn his services.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.