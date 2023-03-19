Patriots reportedly agree on deal to bring back special teams standout

Another McCourty brother special came hard-hitting with Devin McCourty reporting the news that New England Patriots special teams standout Cody Davis had agreed to a one-year deal to return to the team.

This announcement came after Jason McCourty broke the news on the extension for Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona.

Davis suffered a knee injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns that kept him out for the rest of the season. Special teams is an area the Patriots are hoping to improve at in 2023, and Davis being back on the field would be a huge boost for the team.

I’m new to this but #patriots just agreed to terms to bring back special teams ace Cody Davis back on a 1yr deal. Special teams had a big drop when Cody went down for the year. Veteran leadership and elite play back in Foxboro. LFG!!! — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 18, 2023

Legendary special-teamer Matthew Slater will be returning for a 16th season, and Brenden Schooler will only get better in his second season. The Patriots also added former Detroit Lions key special-teamer Chris Board on a two-year deal.

The pieces are beginning to fall into place.

More Patriots News!

