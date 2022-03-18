Here’s the Patriots’ reported approach to free agency this offseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bill Belichick
    Bill Belichick
    American football coach
  • Matthew Slater
    Matthew Slater
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Unlike last year, The New England Patriots have been extremely quiet in free agency.

Bill Belichick only signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery thus far — both are older players with limited production in recent seasons. Last offseason, the Patriots spent an $175 million in guaranteed money to brought in guys like Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills and more.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi spoke with an agent who has done business with the Patriots and said they are using a similar approach as years in the past. Let free agents test the market and they can come back if the money and situations weren’t what they wanted elsewhere.

Only issue is — Tom Brady isn’t around as a selling point.

The Patriots have re-signed Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, James White, Nick Folk, Brian Hoyer and James Ferentz. But, most of these players are toward the end of their career, have longstanding relationships in the organization and they do not want to move for another team.

If the Patriots aren’t a winning team next season, this approach will be much more difficult to pull off in the future.

List

Grading the Patriots' signings, trades and re-signings in free agency

Recommended Stories