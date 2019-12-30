Patriots Report Card: Tom Brady, secondary come up short vs. Dolphins

Every game matters. You don't need me to tell you that. But there are certain games where the stakes are higher than others. And when those come up, the grades need to reflect the weight of the moments in which the players being graded performed.

That's why some of these grades are as ugly as they are. Because of the stakes. The quarterback hasn't seen a grade as low as the one he received this week since I started the Report Card in 2015. The secondary, the strength of the team all season, took home its lowest grade after failing to get a stop with a bye week on the line.

There were a handful of successes sprinkled in, but just a heads up: You might want to hold your nose as you flip through these.

