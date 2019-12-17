Patriots Report Card: Tom Brady didn't look like himself vs. Bengals
Tom Brady's offensive struggles this season have been well documented, but even looking at Sunday's game in Cincinnati through that lens, something seemed off. A fifth straight game with a completion percentage of under 60 percent. A season-low 128 passing yards. A measly 4.4 yards per attempt.
Luckily for the Patriots, the team's ground game, defense, and special teams picked up the slack in a big way against the woeful Bengals with a season-high 175 rushing yards, four interceptions, and a +5 turnover margin.
So while there are plenty of high marks in this week's report card, let's start with the quarterback. . .
