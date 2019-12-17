Tom Brady's offensive struggles this season have been well documented, but even looking at Sunday's game in Cincinnati through that lens, something seemed off. A fifth straight game with a completion percentage of under 60 percent. A season-low 128 passing yards. A measly 4.4 yards per attempt.

Luckily for the Patriots, the team's ground game, defense, and special teams picked up the slack in a big way against the woeful Bengals with a season-high 175 rushing yards, four interceptions, and a +5 turnover margin.

So while there are plenty of high marks in this week's report card, let's start with the quarterback. . .

Patriots Report Card: Tom Brady didn't look like himself vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston