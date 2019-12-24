Patriots Report Card: Tom Brady solves Sean McDermott's Bills defense in crucial win

Despite eight straight wins against the Bills coming into Sunday's divisional showdown in Foxboro, Tom Brady had been struggling of late against the Buffalo defense.

The Patriots quarterback had been consistently frustrated by Sean McDermott's defense, averaging just 138 passing yards with a rating of 46.8 over his previous two matchups against the Bills.

Brady drove a stake through that trend with authority over the weekend, working his way through perhaps his best and most efficient game of the season -- particularly considering the competition. He went 26-for-33 for 217 yards and a touchdown, helping the Patriots through drives of 11 plays (twice) and 17 plays. Brady and his teammates controlled the clock for nearly 39 minutes.

No surprise then that the 42-year-old quarterback -- and the rest of the offense -- fared very well in our weekly grades.

