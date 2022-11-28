Patriots Report Card: Special teams, secondary fall short in loss to Vikings

Perry's Report Card: Special teams, secondary doom Pats in Week 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots may have dropped a winnable game because of a variety of eminently avoidable miscues. But it wasn't all bad. Let's go through it all in the Week 12 edition of the Report Card ...

Quarterback: B+

It wasn't a perfect game from Mac Jones. But it was clearly his best of the season. Sure, he could've saved a timeout by not sliding into a "sack" at the end of the first half. And, yes, in a perfect world, he would've been able to pull the trigger on a pass to DeVante Parker in the face of pressure at the end of the game, resulting in a third-down sack.

But this was a sound performance from the second-year quarterback, who put on display his accuracy and down-the-field playmaking ability on Thanksgiving.

Jones went 28-for-39 for 382 yards (9.8 per attempt) and two scores. He went 4-for-6 on deep (20 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage) passes and had a shot at another on fourth down late in the game but Nelson Agholor appeared to stop running his route.

On passes targeted 10 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage, Jones went 9-for-13 for 220 yards (16.9 per attempt) with two touchdowns. The ball really wasn't put in harm's way whatsoever. While the offense had two three-and-outs and a turnover on downs at the end of the game, in this new Patriots world -- one in which this has been one of the worst offenses in football over the duration of the season -- this was progress. Low bar. Sure. But, to steal a line, it is what it is.

Running back: B+

Rhamondre Stevenson had a drop on a third-down screen in the first quarter. But he was key in keeping this one close, rushing for 5.1 yards per carry and catching nine passes for 76 yards. He also was placed in the same sentence as Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor during the TV broadcast, though Bill Belichick said later that how his production-meeting conversation with the NBC crew was relayed was not exactly how it went down.

Nevertheless, Belichick did compare Stevenson to James White soon after Thanksgiving. Not quite the same. But still company you'd like to keep as a running back tasked with big responsibilities as a receiver and pass protector.

Damien Harris ran five times for 16 yards in this one before suffering an injury. How the Patriots use Stevenson without overworking him moving forward will be fascinating to track.

Wide receiver: B

Nelson Agholor's touchdown catch and subsequent deep-ball reception that put the Patriots on the doorstep of the goal line were big-time catches over the middle of the field. They were no sure thing for a wideout who has had drops issues in the past, but credit Agholor to reeling them in and hanging on with the threat of contact looming.

Parker had one of the better catches of the season when he dotted his feet along the sideline at the end of the first half. He also fought through a hold for another explosive pickup. When he's been healthy lately, he's been a productive big-play option in spurts.

Jakobi Meyers made a nice contested grab early that forced him to miss time with a shoulder issue, but he returned and has been at practice early this week. Kendrick Bourne got in the mix a tad (three catches, 36 yards, most of which came on a long end-of-game catch), but Tyquan Thornton wasn't targeted and continued a stretch of quiet performances.

Bourne's five-yard loss on a reverse in the red zone wasn't on him, necessarily, but it was one of the team's worst offensive plays of the game.

Tight end: B

Hunter Henry deserves credit for his three-reception, 63-yard performance that saw him get into the end zone. It may have been his best game of the year as a receiver. But he, like Mac Jones, forced the Patriots to use a timeout when they shouldn't have when he didn't go out of bounds trying to pick up extra yardage at the end of the first half.

He also did, in the eyes of the officials, after contact with the ground, drop a near-touchdown that was overturned. Jonnu Smith, meanwhile, played just 16 snaps and appeared to have issues as a run-blocker.

Offensive line: B+

Trent Brown allowed a sack at the wrong time -- third down, on the second-to-last drive of the game -- but for the most part this unit was solid in pass-protection.

Mac Jones did have the ball out of his hands relatively quickly, for the most part. He threw six screens. Nine of his passes were targeted behind the line of scrimmage. Twenty-two of his passes were short of traveling 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

But Yodny Cajuste (two pressures) was hardly mentioned in the game. Cole Strange had issues once again (four hurries allowed), allowing a pressure that led to the last sack of the night on the final Patriots drive. But, big picture, this group was better than it had been over the previous month.

Special teams: F

A kickoff returned for a touchdown can't happen. Was Kyle Dugger held? Yup. But when players in the locker room suggest after the fact that it shouldn't have come down to a call (or non-call), I take them at their word. Shouldn't have come to that.

Then came the penalty on Pierre Strong. Curious decision just to rush the punter there. Yes, it worked versus Indy. But there were differences. The score was tied. The Patriots had been moving the ball all game until their offensive drive just before Strong's flag. The Patriots had a quick three-and-out on that one.

Was that enough to force Belichick to believe they had to block a kick to get some offense? Felt like an indictment of the offense by Belichick. Then, once he decided to rush the punter, he entrusted two rookies (Strong and DeMarcus Mitchell) to be the two most important people on the play.

Mitchell didn't appear to draw blockers with him -- the way Brenden Schooler did on Jonathan Jones' block versus the Colts -- and that altered Strong's path, in my opinion, which led to the collision. Soon thereafter, Adam Thielen scored the game-winning touchdown.

This is where they lost the game.

Defensive line: A-

With Christian Barmore out, this unit isn't loaded with pass-rushers aside from Deatrich Wise (two pressures versus Minnesota). But it got contributions from across the board in passing situations.

Lawrence Guy (three hurries), Daniel Ekuale (two) and Davon Godchaux (one) all put some pressure on Kirk Cousins. They just couldn't get to him. In the running game, however, they finished. Dalvin Cook managed just 1.9 yards per carry. Remarkable job by the big bodies up front to never allow the Vikings to get their running game (2.1 yards per carry total) going.

Linebacker: C+

Matthew Judon figured to be a force against the Vikings, who were without their starting left tackle, Christian Darrisaw. But with a combination of moving-pocket attempts and quick-hitters, Minnesota did well to take Judon (two hits, one hurry) out of the game.

Josh Uche helps this grade by tallying the lone sack of the night for the Patriots. There was a moment in coverage where this unit appeared to be off, too. Both Judon and Jahlani Tavai went to cover Dalvin Cook deep in the red zone as Cook flared to the sideline. Was that the intention? Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson scooted across the field without an obvious double and he ended up catching the first score of the game for the Thanksgiving Day hosts.

This unit gets credit for limiting the opposition's rushing attack, but they needed more from this unit in the passing game.

Secondary: D

Jefferson is a tough matchup. You can say he'll get his. But does he have to come away with nine catches for 139 yards if he's going to get his? The Patriots had him doubled and he beat it, which can't be an acceptable outcome if you're Bill Belichick.

The secondary seemed late to double him on his first touchdown. Later he sprinted through a bracket for an explosive gain. Later, he caught a 37-yarder when Devin McCourty was a tick late to get to him to make a hit.

Add in three 15-yard penalties (two facemask penalties on Jonathan Jones, one on Myles Bryant)... Add two fallen defenders (Kyle Dugger on T.J. Hockenson's touchdown; Myles Bryant on a 25-yard Jalen Reagor grab)... and this grade has to reside where it does.

Jones' pick of Kirk Cousins -- on an expertly-played Cover 1 "Cross" call -- prevented it from falling even further.