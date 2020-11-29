Patriots Report Card: Pats survive Cam Newton's dud, lock down Kyler Murray

Perry's Report Card: Pats lock down Murray, survive another Cam dud originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After beating the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said he'd rather win ugly than lose pretty.

The Patriots indeed won ugly, as Newton had just 84 passing yards with an interception in the upset victory.

New England's defense and special teams came to the rescue against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, though, and Nick Folk booted a 50-yard field goal as time expired to keep the Patriots' playoff hopes alive.

How did each Patriots position group grade out in their adventurous win over Arizona at Gillette Stadium? Let's break it down.

Phil Perry's Week 12 Patriots Report Card