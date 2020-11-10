Patriots Report Card: Patriots survive challenge from pesky Jets

Perry's Report Card: Patriots survive challenge from pesky Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A buzzer-beating win against a moribund 0-8 Jets team doesn't exactly sound like something to be proud of for the Patriots, but after a four-game win streak, New England is just happy to get back into the win column.

Cam Newton said after the game he was "getting tired of sucking." Well, he didn't suck on Monday night against the Jets.

Neither did his receivers, who had been maligned as one of the weakest groups in football, especially with both Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry out of action.

But with the team's top two wideouts sidelined, Jakobi Meyers took full advantage of the opportunity, easily surpassing his combined receiving totals from the season's first seven games by popping off for 12 catches on 14 targets for 169 yards. His performance highlighted a banner day from the Pats' wideouts -- but other groups also earned high marks for their performances.