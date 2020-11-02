Patriots Report Card: Linebackers struggle in rough Week 8 loss to Bills

Perry's Report Card: Pats linebackers struggle in loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So! Moral victory, anybody?

Yeah. No. This one doesn't qualify. The Bills -- unlike previous Patriots opponents in Seattle and Kansas City -- have not been a very good team in 2020, despite their 6-2 record. Their quarterback play has been up and down. Their rushing attack has ranked near the bottom of the league. Defensively, they're a bottom-10 unit in rush yards allowed per carry as well as quarterback rating allowed.

That's what made Sunday's performance for Bill Belichick's club such a letdown. All they had to do to make a run at the division was beat a team that has not been very good. And they had their opportunities to do exactly that.

As it stands, they still haven't been eliminated from playoff contention. But it's not looking good. And the issues they have -- on both sides of the ball -- are issues they've had. Can they be fixed? Will they?

Let's break it all down in this week's edition of the Report Card...

