Patriots Report Card: Evaluating team through one-quarter of the NFL season

Perry's Report Card: The good and bad with the Pats through four weeks

We're just over a month into the season and the Patriots have already had their bye week.

They just didn't know it at the time.

Typically we use the bye week as the Patriots do, to figure out what it is they do well and what it is they don't.

Why? In order to try to figure out what they may do to improve that which is not good -- a trade, perhaps? -- and what they may try to use more frequently because it works.

What's worked?

Their running game has been tremendous, which you already knew. They're second in the league in rush yards per game and fourth in the NFL in rush yards per attempt. What is it specifically, you might be wondering?

Power -- pulling athletic guards like Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason and Mike Onwenu -- remains a staple with good reason. Thuney and Onwenu have been two of the best players on the team through four weeks.

Their crack-toss game has taken off, especially over the course of the last two weeks. Most of what follows fullback Jakob Johnson has yielded results. Their end-arounds continue to pay dividends as sprinkles of gadgetry.

The read option with Cam Newton has cooled off since roaring out of the gates in Week 1, but there are so many off-shoots -- triple option plays, reverses, throwback screens -- from the action that starts the play that it should be expanded upon before it's abandoned in favor of less deceptive quarterback run plays like quarterback power and draw plays.

What hasn't worked?

Wide zone runs haven't led to much in the way of explosive offense just yet. They've still had roll-out opportunities in the play-action game off of those types of zone fakes, but there's probably room to expand there if they can better secure the edge on those types of calls.

The straight drop-back passing game, without play-action, obviously suffered in Kansas City. But Newton's accuracy was off against the Raiders in Week 3 and they only attempted 19 throws in Week 1. There's still more to draw from that portion of the Patriots playbook, and Week 2 in Seattle was proof of that.

The Patriots will continue to rely on their depth at running back and their strength along the offensive line -- the top-performing position on the roster to this point -- so we'll see more ground-and-pound in Week 6 and beyond. Newton will certainly factor into the run game himself in a huge way once he's cleared to return.

But the receiver group could use a re-shuffling or reinforcements. The tight end group -- which has been targeted less than any tight end group in the NFL -- could use an overhaul in terms of who's getting the bulk of the work.

Defensively, the Patriots remain one of the better units in the league (11th in points allowed). They have loads of talent at corner and safety to go along with the experience that allows them to change schemes on the fly.

They are, however, using a safety (Adrian Phillips) as a linebacker on a weekly basis and could run into trouble against some of the run-heavy teams on the schedule if they can't get their two Day 2-of-the-draft rookies on the field. Plus they may need to have an alternative plan ready to go for talented tight ends. They have a bunch still remaining on the schedule, and when they play man-to-man on third down, they've turned to a couple of their greener options -- Joejuan Williams and Kyle Dugger -- with varied results.

We'll see if the Patriots have any clear-cut changes ready to go for the Broncos on Sunday now that their bye week is, unexpectedly, in the rear view.

But until then, let's hand out some grades at the quarter pole of this funky 2020 season.

QUARTERBACK: C+

An "F" in Week 4 didn't help this mark. Cam Newton's performances have been better, of course, coming home with a straight "B" average over his three games. If he can find a happy medium between his otherworldly passing in Week 2 and his turnover-worthy-throw-happy Week 2, he'll turn in grades that hover around that mark or better the rest of the way. His rushing ability provides him a floor where, if healthy, he'll give the Patriots above-average contributions.

