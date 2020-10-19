Patriots Report Card: New England offense fails in ugly loss to Broncos

Perry's Report Card: Pats offense close to total failure in loss to Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- Cam Newton made clear the reality of the situation following Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

"The time off showed," he said. "But ... I have to be better, and I will."

The Patriots only practiced twice between their losses against the Chiefs and Broncos. They dealt with a run of positive COVID tests. They tried to maintain their edge on Webex conference calls.

But they should've been well rested. They should've been prepared from a schematic perspective given they had two weeks to prepare for their opponent. Less than a week ago, there was proof that a team could succeed coming off little practice time when the Titans smacked the Bills in Tennessee.

The Patriots did not make excuses for themselves Sunday, and so we won't either as we dive into this week's grades.