Patriots Report Card: Defense's grades slip in tough loss to Texans

Perry's Report Card: Defense's grades slip in tough loss to Texans

After passing the test vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots saw their grades slip again in Week 11.

The Pats defense failed to contain Deshaun Watson as the dynamic Houston Texans quarterback led his team to a 27-20 victory, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.

While Cam Newton was solid, he and the Patriots offense simply were unable to keep up with Watson and Co. Much of that was due to New England's lackluster play in the secondary. The linebackers didn't have a great day either.

So how did each Patriots positional group grade out in a loss that may have crushed their playoff hopes? Let's find out.

Phil Perry's Week 11 Patriots Report Card