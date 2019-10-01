Patriots Report Card: Defense aces the test, offense flops vs. Bills
It was ugly for the offense. We haven't said this much over the last decade or so -- outside of the aftermath of Super Bowl 53 -- but the defense and special teams carried that unit. No surprise, but this week's grades reflect that. Let's get right to 'em.
Click here to see Phil Perry's full Patriots report card>>>
Patriots Report Card: Defense aces the test, offense flops vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Scroll to continue with content