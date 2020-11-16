Patriots Report Card: Cam Newton, Damien Harris, defense earn high marks

Perry's Report Card: Across-the-board success vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Now it gets interesting, doesn't it?

In upsetting the Ravens at Gillette Stadium, 23-17, the Patriots kept their season alive. They did it by churning out yardage on the ground through a monsoon. They did it by getting their hands on Lamar Jackson passes at critical junctures. And they did it through the air to pick up chunk gains against a blitz-happy defense.

All of it mattered.

While Cam Newton was unspectacular, he was extremely solid -- and the Patriots offense got great contributions from a pair of players who barely saw the field at the start of the season: Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers. Meanwhile, J.C. Jackson's franchise-record fifth straight game with an interception set the tone for an impressive performance on defense.