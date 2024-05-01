Patriots replacing popular slogans with new ones ahead of 2024

The New England Patriots’ new regime isn’t just making changes to the football team, but they’re also making changes inside their facility.

The organization has replaced Bill Belichick’s “Do Your Job” and “The Patriot Way” slogans. The new slogans are “We not me”, “Hard work works” and “Process, Progress, Payoff”, according to a report from NFL.com’s Cameron Wolfe.

Belichick slogans have become synonymous with the Patriots organization over the last 20 years. Now, New England will be entering a new era with a new coach, de facto general manager and quarterback.

Wolfe wrote:

Inside the Patriots facility, the walls tell the story of change. Nearly all the signs and emblems of the Belichick era, including those that read “The Patriot Way” and “Do Your Job,” have been replaced.

Now, the first hallway signs you see when you walk in the building read, “We not me,” “Hard work works,” and “Process, Progress, Payoff,” — the latter is also the theme Mayo has set for his first season as head coach.

New England may be in for a rough road ahead, with the second-hardest schedule in the NFL. The schedule comes at a time when the team is in a full-scale rebuild.

But the team is also looking to find motivation wherever they can on the football field and on the walls inside the building.

