Patriots reopen facility, still plan to play Sunday

A day after the Patriots closed their facility because of a positive COVID-19 test, the team reopened it today.

Normal Saturday preparations are on and the Patriots’ Sunday game against the Broncos remains on schedule, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Patriots have had two of the highest-profiled positive COVID-19 tests this season, with starting quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore both testing positive. Both Newton and Gilmore are now active and eligible to play on Sunday.

The Broncos and Patriots were originally scheduled to meet last week, but the NFL juggled the schedule so they could play this week and hopefully prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the Patriots. Now that both teams have already had their byes, it would become much more difficult for the league to delay their games again.

