Patriots remain one of the least aggressive 4th-down teams. Why?

The New England Patriots had an opportunity to go for it on fourth down against the Indianapolis Colts, who won 27-17. It was the kind of decision that had the chance to change the complexion of the game, with New England facing a fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line.

They kicked a field goal — to no one’s surprise. It was, from an analytics standpoint, clearly the wrong decision. Statistically speaking, Belichick should have gone for it. The Patriots were trailing, 20-14, when they decided to take the field goal. That slimmed the lead to 20-17. The Colts then scored a quick touchdown and iced the game. It was over.

Belichick’s overly conservative decision-making has been a common theme this year. With the Patriots being one of four teams having finished Week 15, here are the team’s stats on 4th-down conversions.

Patriots on 4th down*: Attempts: 11 (31st in the NFL)

Made: 6 (t-30th)

Conversion rate: 54.6% (14th) *This is before 28 teams play in Week 15. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 19, 2021

Why are the Patriots almost last in the league in attempts when they’re in the middle of the road on successful conversions? We tried to tackle the issue earlier this season, because it has been a common theme all year. Belichick has never properly explained. So let’s dive in.

Does Belichick not have faith in the offense?

The simple answer is that, even though the analytics say that most teams should go for it on fourth down, Belichick feels his team is less capable than most teams of converting the down and distance.

That’s not totally unreasonable. The Patriots have attempted just one fourth-down conversion between 4 and 6 yards. The result: a 14-yard pass. They have not attempted a conversion on fourth down from seven to nine yards. They failed to convert their two conversions of fourth-and-10+. The Patriots have averaged 6.5 yards per attempt on third-and-7 to 9 and 4.71 yards per carry. If they’re looking for a body of work to judge how they’d do on fourth down, the Patriots’ track record on that similar, gotta-have-it play doesn’t bode well.

Essentially, their body of work shows that they’re not good at generating conversions when they’re facing anything seven yards or longer. So Belichick, who has treated quarterback Mac Jones with the utmost care, avoided putting the game in the offense’s hands. Instead, he has relied upon Nick Folk, who has been automatic from short range this season.

Does Belichick trust his defense THAT much?

This seems to me like the strongest argument. Sports radio hosts will blast the Patriots offense — and throw Jones under the bus — because it makes for an interesting storyline. But what is more realistic: Belichick, a defensive-minded coach, thinks this veteran-laden defense is more capable of winning him games than his offense, led by a young quarterback who is at times struggling with downfield passing. And Belichick has some justification in thinking his defense will give him more scoring opportunities than the average defense. They have the fifth-best turnover differential, with +9. Their points per game allowed is 16.2, best in the NFL.

Belichick likes to take away an opponent’s biggest strength. He likes to lean into his biggest strengths. It makes a Belichickian sort of sense that he would avoid fourth-down conversions with the roster as it’s currently constructed.

Does that make him right?

At this point, there is a heavy reliance around the NFL upon analytics to guide teams on what to do on fourth down. Sometimes it’s a blind reliance. But it was somewhat fitting that the Colts — who are one of those teams that almost never go against analytics — converted all three of their fourth-down conversion attempts on Saturady. And those successful attempts helped decide the game in a big way.

It feels like Belichick is blindly trusting his season-long philosophy: trust the defense, trust Folk, avoid Jones. And it has cost the Patriots some games, with the game in Indy getting out of hand at the end. The Patriots also trusted in Folk against Buccaneers, but he missed a kick in awful conditions from 56-yards out. Against the Cowboys, Belichick had a few opportunities to go for it. He passed and punted.

It feels like Belichick is missing opportunities to get his team back into games. His patient approach works when the Patriots are playing with the lead. When they’re trying to make a comeback, they seem to need aggressive decision-making. That said, I can’t imagine Belichick changing his philosophy this year. That doesn’t make it right. But Belichick is stubborn. He likes what he likes: clutch defense. He’s not going to ask Jones to win any of the team’s games.

