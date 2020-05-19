Despite the increased talk around the NFL that the Patriots are satisfied heading into the season with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as their quarterbacks, Cam Newton‘s name keeps coming up.

The betting odds at Draft Kings still have the Patriots as the team most likely to end up with Newton for the 2020 season.

Via WEEI, the Patriots’ odds to sign Newton are at +300. The Steelers are next at +500, followed by a reunion with Ron Rivera in Washington at +700. The Cardinals and Ravens are at +800.

It’s unclear what Newton is looking for in a free agent offer. If he’s willing to sign somewhere to be a backup, he’d likely have multiple offers. But of the teams listed above, New England would seem to be the place where Newton would have the best chance to win the starting job.

Newton may also be thinking that he should wait until closer to the season, when a team with a quarterback injury suddenly makes him a better offer than he’s getting right now. That might be his best bet, because at the moment he doesn’t appear to have many good options.

Patriots remain the betting favorites to land Cam Newton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk