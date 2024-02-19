Patriots releasing longtime starting defensive lineman Lawrence Guy

The New England Patriots are reportedly releasing veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Monday.

Guy, 33, will now have an opportunity to go out and test the free agent market after spending the last seven seasons in New England. The Patriots are likely looking to get younger on defense, while also shoring up extra cap space to make bigger moves in free agency.

Guy has served as one of the key veterans on the Patriots’ defense, including the team’s last championship run in the 2018 season. This obviously isn’t the end of the road for Guy, who should have other opportunities on the open market.

The #Patriots are releasing veteran starting DL Lawrence Guy today, per source. New England is doing right by Guy — a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee — to let him go early. He should have a strong market. pic.twitter.com/aqdWao6ta0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2024

This is just the beginning of a slew of moves likely to come for a Patriots team with a new regime overseeing things in the post-Bill Belichick era.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire