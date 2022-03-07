The Patriots have made a move in preparation for the new league year.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, New England is releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The move will create just under $5 million in cap space, which doubles the Patriots’ available funds.

Van Noy was an important piece of New England’s defense in 2021, returning to the club after a year with Miami. He appeared in 16 games for the Patriots, starting eight of them. And he played 81 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, recording 66 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and 10 passes defensed.

Van Noy previously spent four seasons with the Patriots, coming over in 2016 via trade. He signed a four-year deal with Miami in 2020 but was released last March, just a year into that deal. He then re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year contract worth up to $13.2 million.

As a released veteran, Van Noy is immediately able to sign a new contract with a team — getting a head start on the unrestricted free agents that will become available later this month. Van Noy also would not count in the compensatory pick formula.

Patriots releasing Kyle Van Noy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk