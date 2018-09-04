Patriots release WR Amara Darboh days after claiming him

It was a short Patriots career for wide receiver Amara Darboh, claimed by New England off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Darboh lasted just two days in Foxboro before getting released by the Pats on Tuesday.

Source: the Patriots have waived WR Amara Darboh, claimed off of waivers on Sunday. They are now at four receivers on the 53-man roster again. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 4, 2018

Those four receivers are Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Chad Hansen, who was just picked up from the Jets this weekend. Special teams specialist Matthew Slater is also technically a wide receiver, but he has a grand total of one catch in his NFL career.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the regular season - which begins Sunday against the Houston Texans in Foxboro - after Edelman tested positive for PEDs.

To fill Darboh's spot on the 53-man roster, the Patriots re-signed offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, who had been released by the team on Saturday.

Veteran C/G Brian Schwenke re-signed with the Patriots today, per a source. He wore No. 63 at practice. Schwenke was with the team in training camp. Adds another layer of interior backup depth along with Ted Karras. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 4, 2018

