Patriots release tight end Troy Fumagalli to trim roster to 85 players

Patriots release TE Troy Fumagalli to trim roster to 85 players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All NFL teams had to trim their roster down to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and to reach that number, the New England Patriots released tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Fumagalli did not participate in the Patriots' second and final joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

He was dealing with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old was one of several tight ends -- including Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Matt LaCosse -- who didn't practice Tuesday.

Fumagalli played 24 snaps in last week's preseason opener against the Washington Football Team. He was signed by the Patriots in May.

He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2018 and played 19 games for Denver over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Every team must cut its roster to 80 players by next Tuesday and then down to a normal 53-man roster by Aug. 31.