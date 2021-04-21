Patriots release statement after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read

The New England Patriots and Boston Celtics released team statements on Tuesday following the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Patriots players and coaches have addressed social injustice issues in this country and pledged $1 million for these causes back in June 2020. Here’s what the Patriots’ statement said on Tuesday night.

“Today’s verdict is one step toward accountability and justice,” the Patriots wrote. “We recognize that there is still a lot of work to be done and we are committed to being part of that progress.”

The Celtics also have been extremely vocal and active on social issues — here’s the statement they released.

“We are grateful for the verdict in the George Floyd murder case, however, we know that today’s justice served is not to be taken for granted, and the Celtics remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for racial equity and social justice,” the Celtics wrote.

The Patriots released a powerful video in June to discuss the actions they will take.

List

Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick gets very aggressive, but not for a QB

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz says Biden's comments about the Derek Chauvin verdict are 'grounds for a mistrial'

    Ted Cruz said that President Joe Biden's comments before the Derek Chauvin trial verdict could be grounds for a mistrial.

  • George Floyd should be alive today

    Floyd is no martyr. To speak of him as such is a hollow kind of myth-making. No, if justice were true, he would simply be ‘What exactly does the incantation of “accountability” do?’ Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Tuesday’s pageantry surrounding the verdict of Derek Chauvin’s trial felt like a looming hand coming down to put placating pressure on the masses like a weighted blanket. There’s little to say that can be considered truly revelatory, other than to be explicit about how perverse and orchestrated these events feel. The hours before the verdict consisted of filler dispatches from every news outlet. Here’s what we know so far. What you need to know. Minutes to go. The likelihood of a conviction. What makes this trial different. How ubiquitous surveillance, not fervent, sustained protest, made it possible. Testimony from black journalists. The understanding that even more psychic weight would be placed on to them in the coming days, no matter the outcome. All of this solemnly, respectfully delivered, with similar sentiments echoed on social media, yet still the anticipation generated was closer to that of a major sports event. Writer and comedian Natasha Rothwell touched on a bleak, crushing irony when she tweeted: “Can’t wait to find out if my life matters! 🙏🏾🤞🏾🙏🏾 .” When the jury’s final verdict was read live, the camera stayed trained on Chauvin, who sat patiently, a disposable blue mask covering his face, his eyes scanning left to right. It’s in moments like these that the notion of orchestration comes to mind. How else are we supposed to interpret these images? The unbroken, static shot as the judge recites the jury’s decision, the drama of trying to interpret a reaction from Chauvin. Quiet and unadorned sensationalism. People will be writing about Chauvin’s body language and the lack of feeling in his eyes. It’s less vivifying to say he looked like a normal person, which, of course, makes all of this that much more horrible. In the almost-year since George Floyd’s now state-recognized execution, the intense scrutiny on law enforcement has placed emphasis on police abolition, a messy, gargantuan undertaking that would fundamentally change the makeup of the United States if enacted. The fact that no one can definitively say what a post-police world would look like has been fodder for skeptics, conservatives and police apologists to demonstrate the supposed stupidity of liberals and leftists. Indeed, on Tuesday, before and after the verdict, those opposed to abolition taunted its proponents who welcomed Chauvin’s indictment. The sentiment being, “Oh, now you believe in the system.” President Biden called Floyd’s family to offer his support and, following the conviction, congratulated them. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, ever detached from reality, thanked George Floyd for his “sacrifice” in the pursuit of justice. In the Floyd family’s company were relatives of Emmett Till, making even plainer the unbroken legacy of black murder so intensely rejected, so cloyingly and voyeuristically debated by this country. What is there to say about this system and its shepherds and this country’s tacit embrace of them than to point out that even the sitting president could do little more than make a phone call? What exactly does the incantation of “accountability” do? In a press conference on Tuesday evening, Biden said that Chauvin’s indictment was a reminder that no one is above the law. Not even the state’s ultimate attack dogs, the police, who see more of themselves in an American like the Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse than George Floyd. In moments like these, people are fixated with the law’s ability to deliver justice. There’s something disgusting about the spectacle of it all. The waiting, the news coverage, the minutiae of what does or doesn’t constitute criminal behavior, the gaslighting by public officials about hearing their citizens, the obsession with death and hagiography of those killed, the emotional flaying of black people’s lives and the expectation to lay bare our anxieties and fears. But at a certain point, we are talking in circles or past one another. I don’t doubt the statistics, maddening in their precision and simultaneous irrelevance, that cops kill many people and are rarely indicted for it. To hear something like that is to be faced with a notion beyond the obvious. I’m beginning to grow tired, as many of my friends already have, of allies and good intentions and the perpetual delay of common decency. I’m done indulging strangers who want to play the game of: “Does this concern me?” In moments like these, people are fixated with the law’s ability to deliver justice Is there much to make sense of at this moment? I suppose the question presupposes that anything was confusing to begin with. For me, it brings to mind Achille Mbembe’s 2019 book titled Necropolitics. In it, the Cameroonian philosopher and political theorist writes about the idea of “necropolitics”, which looks at sovereignty and how it is tied to the state exercising control over mortality. Those who live under regimes of necropolitics – as black Americans do – face weapons and state-based violence that create, in Mbembe’s words, “death-worlds, new and unique forms of social existence in which vast populations are subjugated to conditions of life conferring upon them the status of living-dead”. George Floyd exemplified Mbembe’s concept well before his death. Every black soul does. But he’s no martyr. To speak of him as such is a hollow kind of myth-making. No, if justice were true, he would simply be. Which means I agree with the president on one thing: George Floyd should be alive today. Many, many others should be too. Nicholas Russell is a freelance writer

  • Pelosi under fire after thanking George Floyd for ‘sacrificing life for justice’

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is being called out for making insensitive statements about George Floyd just moments after his killer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty. Pelosi, 81, stood in front of the Capitol on Tuesday with other political leaders and thanked Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for justice. “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice … Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice,” said Pelosi in a clip posted to Twitter.

  • Evidence was overwhelming in Derek Chauvin case, jury got it right: Turley

    Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley on police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death.

  • Virginia city fires cop who reportedly secretly donated to, praised Kyle Rittenhouse

    Norfolk, Virginia has fired a veteran police officer who donated $25 to Kyle RIttenhouse, the Illinois teenager awaiting trial for killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August, The Virginian-Pilot reports. Lt. William K. Kelly III, the No. 2 officer in the Norfolk Police Department's internal affairs department, also used his official email address to praise Rittenhouse when giving him money through a Christian crowdfunding website, GiveSendGo, according to private records obtained by the group Distributed Denial of Secrets. "God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You've done nothing wrong," Kelly wrote in his Sept. 3 donation note, The Guardian first reported, citing GiveSendGo's data breach. "Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don't be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership." Kelly's "egregious" comments violated departmental policies and "erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve," Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said Tuesday afternoon. Clay Messick, president of the local police union, called the decision hasty, "disappointing," and lacking in transparency. Kelly is not a member of the union, Messick added, but "it is hard to call this fair." The city said Kelly can appeal his firing. Kelly did not respond to the Pilot's requests for comment. An unidentified veteran Norfolk Police officer told the Pilot that Kelly was a "golden boy" and said what he is purported to have done is "absolutely crazy" and threatens to further exacerbate racial tensions inside the department. Kelly's claim that every officer supports Rittenhouse is also flat-out wrong, the officer said. "Many of us here are pissed off because he doesn't speak for us and those views are certainly not mine." Rittenhouse raised $586,940 at GiveSendGo between Aug. 27 and Jan. 7, The Guardian reports, and among the other donors using their official accounts were a city official in Huntsville, Alabama; a paramedic in Utah; and an engineer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. GiveSendGo has hosted crowdfunding campaigns for the Proud Boys and other groups banned from other platforms. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedChris Christie is reportedly 'seriously considering' a 2024 presidential run

  • How long will Derek Chauvin be in prison? What to know about the guilty verdict in George Floyd's murder

    Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in a landmark trial. Here's what to know about prison sentencing, protests and more.

  • Democrats push forward 'Civilian Climate Corps' with support from Biden and AOC

    Both the White House and progressives in Congress support a program that would hire Americans to work on climate-related projects across the country.

  • ‘Justice has been served’ – Lewis Hamilton welcomes George Floyd murder verdict

    Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter following a three-week trial.

  • Patriots set up ‘secret meeting’ with Corey Dillon before trading for him in 2004

    Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli did their due diligence before trading a second-round pick for Corey Dillon.

  • George Floyd: Chauvin conviction a giant step forward, says Biden

    The US president welcomes the conviction in the George Floyd murder case but says more must be done.

  • Darnella Frazier says she ‘cried so hard’ at Chauvin verdict

    The teenage girl who filmed the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 is being hailed as a hero for posting the footage that led to a global outcry against police brutality and undoubtedly contributed to achieving a guilty verdict. “George Floyd we did it!!” Frazier concluded her Facebook post. Frazier’s footage of Floyd’s death under Derek Chauvin’s knee was pivotal in the case to convict him.

  • Torrey Smith rips Raiders for tone-deaf George Floyd tweet

    Former Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith is one of many people who have criticized the Raiders for the stunningly tone-deaf message.

  • Jury's swift verdict for Chauvin in Floyd death: Guilty

    After three weeks of testimony, the trial of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd ended swiftly: barely over a day of jury deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read — guilty, guilty and guilty — and Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken away to prison. Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades when he is sentenced in about two months in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. “Today, we are able to breathe again,” Floyd's younger brother Philonise said at a joyous family news conference where tears streamed down his face as he likened Floyd to the 1955 Mississippi lynching victim Emmett Till, except that this time there were cameras around to show the world what happened.

  • Floyd family attorney said 'painfully earned justice' has 'finally arrived' after Derek Chauvin found guilty in killing of George Floyd

    A jury found ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd.

  • House tables resolution to censure Maxine Waters over Chauvin trial

    She had told protesters to "get more confrontational." After Chauvin's guilty verdict, Waters said, "Someone said it better than me: 'I'm not celebrating, I'm relieved.'"

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in the murder of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. BREAKING: Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

  • 3 Things That Are Secretly Aging You, According to a Celeb Stylist

    We got the intel.

  • Derek Chauvin could face decades in prison

    Former police officer Derek Chauvin could face decades in prison in the death of George Floyd.

  • Chad in turmoil after Deby death as rebels, opposition challenge military

    N'DJAMENA, April 21 (Reuters) - The son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa. The political opposition also denounced the military's takeover of control, calling the move a coup d'etat and rejecting its plan for a transition. Deby, 68, was killed on Monday on the frontline in a battle against fighters of the Libyan-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), a rebel group formed by dissident army officers.

  • Rodón beats Indians after no-no, Abreu hits 2 homers for Sox

    Carlos Rodón was far from perfect, and that was perfectly fine with him. Rodón followed up his no-hitter — and near perfect game — last week against Cleveland by hanging on for five innings and José Abreu homered twice, leading the Chicago White Sox to an 8-5 victory on Tuesday night. “Definitely a grind,” Rodón said.