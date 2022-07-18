Patriots release rookie LS Ross Reiter

The Patriots are clearing some roster space ahead of training camp. The team announced on Monday that rookie long snapper Ross Reiter has been waived from the 90-man roster.

There are now 85 players on the team heading into camp, which leaves them with five available spots.

Reiter spent the spring with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Colorado State, helping with snaps to take some work off Joe Cardona. He served as Colorado State’s long snapper for four seasons but he’ll need to earn a spot with another team if he’s going to stick around for the regular season in 2022.