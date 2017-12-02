Patriots release Ricky Jean Francois

The travels of well-traveled veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois will continue.

After only three games with the Patriots, the Patriots have moved on from the Dunkin Donuts franchise owner who got to spend at least a little time in the place where the chain is headquartered.

The Pats released Jean Francois and offensive lineman Jason King on Saturday, filling their spots with defensive lineman Geneo Grisson and receiver Bernard Reedy.

Jean Francois, who played for the 49ers team that nearly won a Super Bowl and the Colts team that got within a blowout loss to the Pats of the title game, has gone from Washington to Green Bay (twice) and not to (and from) New England. If he clears waivers, he’ll once again be a free agent.