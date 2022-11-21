Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad

Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening.

They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran for nine yards on 10 carries, along with one reception for eight yards in the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor was a healthy scratch for Sunday's Week 11 win over the New York Jets. His release opens up a spot on the 53-man roster. If Taylor clears waivers, he could return to the practice squad.

The Patriots now have running backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong (rookie) and Kevin Harris (rookie) on the roster.

Vizcaino's return represents his third stint on the Patriots practice squad in 2022. After his second release earlier this month, he was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals and kicked two field goals in a Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13. Vizcaino was released by the Cardinals two days later.

The Patriots play the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night in the third and final game on the NFL's Thanksgiving Day schedule.