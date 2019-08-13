Patriots release QB/WR Danny Etling to make room for TE Eric Saubert

The Danny Etling era in New England is over.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have waived converted quarterback Danny Etling to make room for newly acuired tight end Eric Saubert. Tuesday's move comes weeks after Etling began taking reps as a receiver to increase his chances at making the Patriots' final roster.

The Patriots have waived QB/WR Danny Etling, per source. Etling begun working at WR this offseason to try to increase his roster chances. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2019

New England drafted Etling out of LSU in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. The 25-year-old didn't play a regular season snap with the Patriots, and has been replaced in the quarterback depth chart by Brian Hoyer and 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham.

Releasing Etling allows New England to add Saubert, whom they acquired in a trade with Atlanta, to the active roster. Saubert was Atlanta's third string tight end, and joins a crowded position group in Foxboro.

