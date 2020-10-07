Patriots release projected injury report after cancelling Wednesday's practice

Patriots release projected injury report after canceling practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the news of Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 test, the New England Patriots canceled both Wednesday and Thursday's practices at Gillette Stadium.

They did, however, still release a "projected" practice report on Wednesday. The hypothetical report has four Patriots players -- Adam Butler, Julian Edelman, Shaq Mason and Isaiah Wynn -- listed as limited participants. Gilmore, quarterback Cam Newton, and defensive tackle Bill Murray were not listed as they have each been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On the Denver Broncos' side, it's worth noting quarterback Drew Lock was upgraded to limited after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Check out the full injury reports for the Patriots and Broncos below:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)

FULL AVAILABILITY

CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)

S Trey Marshall (wrist)

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)