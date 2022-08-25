Cornerback Malcolm Butler‘s return to New England came to an end when he was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, but he’s now free to continue playing with another team

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Patriots have released Butler with an injury settlement. He is now a free agent.

Butler had not practiced since the Patriots’ preseason opener, but it’s not clear what kind of injury led to him going on the reserve list in the first place.

Butler was with the Cardinals in 2021, but did not play in the regular season because he retired late in the summer. It’s not clear if he’ll contemplate retiring again now that his comeback bid with the Patriots has come to an end.

Patriots release Malcolm Butler from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk